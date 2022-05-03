×
"Get that win" - Jose Aldo encourages Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE 157 World Grand Prix bout

Jose Aldo (R) is rooting for Jonathan Haggerty (L) to win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. | [Photos: ONE Championship/Getty]
Ben Imperial
Modified May 03, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Jonathan Haggerty has received a message of support from No.3-ranked UFC bantamweight Jose Aldo ahead of his upcoming bout on May 20.

On his Instagram stories, Haggerty shared a video message from the former UFC featherweight champion, during which Aldo said:

“Hello Jonathan, how are you? I hope you are doing great and good luck [on] your next fight, buddy. Get that win at the GP ONE, buddy.”
Screengrab from Jonathan Haggerty's Instagram Stories

‘The General’ thanked Aldo for the kind words of support.

Haggerty will compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20. He will face the hard-hitting Walter Goncalves in a quarterfinal pairing of the tournament.

Goncalves is credited with being one of the toughest challengers to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The 23-year-old Brazilian made a strong impression in his promotional debut, pushing ‘The Iron Man’ to the limit in their world title clash in 2019. The Thai superstar came away with a split decision victory to escape with the world title.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is looking to win the tournament and get a third shot at Rodtang’s world title in the process. In February this year, Haggerty defeated No.4-ranked Mongkolpetch Petchyindee to solidify his position as the top-ranked fighter in the division.

Jonathan Haggerty to face a tough cast in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

The road to the top will not be an easy one for Jonathan Haggerty, as the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix features the best talents in the world in their division.

Whoever emerges victorious in the other quarterfinal pairings will surely produce an exciting opponent for Haggerty in the semi-final round.

Savvas Michael will face promotional newcomer Amir Naseri, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Taiki Naito will be paired up, while Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself will also take part in the tournament against another promotional newcomer in Jacob Smith.

There’s hope that Haggerty could meet Rodtang in the tournament at some point, but fans won’t be disappointed by any semifinal matchup the Grand Prix will produce.

Edited by Harvey Leonard

