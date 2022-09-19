Who are the 3 UFC fighters to beat Jose Aldo via stoppage?

Jose Aldo recently called it quits on an amazing career. During his more than a decade-long UFC career, only three fighters managed to finish the Brazilian.

Conor McGregor was the first fighter ever to finish Aldo. The Irishman knocked out the Brazilian in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 in what has since become an immortal moment in UFC history.

The second UFC fighter to finish 'Junior' was Max Holloway, who beat Aldo in back-to-back bouts during UFC 212 and UFC 218. Both fights ended in the third round.

Watch Aldo take on Max Holloway here:

Petr Yan is the only other fighter to finish Jose Aldo under the UFC banner. The stoppage came in the fifth round at UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal and was for the vacant bantamweight title.

'Junior' also suffered defeats against Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Moraes and Alexander Volkanovski, but all of these losses came via decision. The Brazilian fought 20 times in the UFC, so to have only lost six bouts against high-level opponents is very impressive.

Jose Aldo recently left the UFC and is yet to announce his next move in the world of combat sports. In his latest outing, Aldo lost via unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2.

What has Ariel Helwani said about Jose Aldo leaving the UFC?

Ariel Helwani recently stated what he feels is the defining moment in Aldo's MMA career. Helwani, of course, gave a huge amount of respect to 'Junior's title defenses and amazing fights, but mainly focused on Aldo's recovery after losing to Conor McGregor in 2015.

Helwani stated that many fighters would have let the devastating loss destroy their careers, but the reporter was amazed by the Brazilian's ability to turn his career around:

"Jose Aldo’s greatest legacy, IMO, aren’t the title defenses, the wins or the KOs. It’s that he didn’t let the 2015 loss to McGregor define him. Many would have let that moment break them. Not Aldo. He worked his way back & even found success in 2 weight classes. Absolute legend."

Aldo lost in just 13 seconds against Conor McGregor at UFC 194. After the defeat against McGregor, the Brazilian went on to win six UFC bouts in 12 organizational fights against cream of the crop opponents.

