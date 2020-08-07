Jose Aldo reflects on brutal UFC 251 loss to Petr Yan; reveals his future ambitions

Jose Aldo lost to Petr Yan in perhaps his most brutal career defeat at UFC 251. It was his attempt to become a two-division champion. However, it was only expected as Petr Yan was dominating the division, though he didn't have a win within the top five.

Regardless, Jose Aldo is back home and he spoke to MMA Fighting to reflect on his defeat to Petr Yan. Despite the brutal loss, Jose Aldo said that he was happy with how things worked out:

“Pretty much everything worked out,” Aldo said. “Everything we thought would happen in the fight happened. It was a very tough fight. We were basically tied going into the fifth round, but the main factors in the fight were a kick that landed on him and his punch that got me in the first and affected me. I thought it would be a tough fight, but I would be able to control it."

Jose Aldo said that it was a good performance and gave Petr Yan credit where it was due:

"I think it was a good performance regardless. I think it’s more of his merits for being able to neutralize some areas we had in mind than me not doing something.”

Jose Aldo on his future

Jose Aldo, despite the back-to-back losses in the Bantamweight division, has his head held high and is ambitious about his future:

“The performances I had against Marlon, where I did well and undoubtedly won the fight, even if the result says otherwise, and Petr Yan… he’s an up-and-comer, and nobody wants to fight the guy. But I volunteered to do it and put on an excellent performance. That’s the sport, you either win or lose. It’s time to get my head back in place, set a new strategy, get a new fight booked and win again. That’s what I have in mind right now. I don’t think about anything but a win. Get the confidence, climb in this weight class step by step. I can make the weight, and I’m well adapted to it with my body and speed.”

It's going to be interesting to see who Jose Aldo fights next. There's little doubt that he'll face a top opponent as he has for the last decade. It seems as though Jose Aldo keeps moving forward and doesn't slow down.