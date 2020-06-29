Jose Aldo reveals incredible new physique ahead of Bantamweight title fight at UFC 251

Jose Aldo Jr. is set to face Petr Yan at UFC 251 for the vacant Bantamweight Championship

Does Jose Aldo's new physique indicate a healthier weight cut?

UFC 218: Holloway v Aldo

Jose Aldo Jr. is all set to compete for another Championship as he looks to become the next UFC Bantamweight Champion. As it turns out, Henry Cejudo's retirement was no joke and he ended his career after defeating Dominick Cruz - also vacating the Championship later on.

Dana White said that Petr Yan "needed" to be involved in the vacant Championship match and they delayed Jose Aldo's originally planned Championship opportunity by a month and put him against Yan in Fight Island.

UFC 251 will feature three Championship fights, the first of which will see the Brazilian legend Jose Aldo face off against the rising contender Petr Yan - who last finished Urijah Faber in brutal fashion.

Ahead of his clash in Abu Dhabi, Jose Aldo posted a photo on Instagram showing his incredible physique as he prepares to cut down to 135-pounds.

Is Bantamweight the right home for Jose Aldo?

Jose Aldo's move to Bantamweight was met with a lot of skepticism. A photo he posted ahead of his 135-pound debut against Marlon Moraes saw him look drained out and mentally exhausted. However, he managed to make weight despite having struggled to make 145-pounds before.

Some recent photos Jose Aldo, bantamweight edition. pic.twitter.com/oF0VhDVHeF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 5, 2019

He put on a great performance against Marlon Moraes, one that many thought he won. Instead, the nod went to Moraes, but Henry Cejudo wanted to face Jose Aldo in Brazil and they were originally scheduled to clash in the main event of UFC 250.

There has been criticism against the UFC for putting Aldo in a title fight despite coming off two losses. While he has a big name, the argument is that Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen were more deserving names.

As for the latter two, they met at UFC 249 where Aljamain Sterling secured a Championship opportunity by submitting Cory Sandhagen in round one. He's expected to face the winner of Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan later on.