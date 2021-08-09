How did Jose Aldo get the scar on his face? 

Jose Aldo was left with a distinctive scar on his face after an accident when he was an infant. Jose's older sister, Joseline Aldo, picked up his crib and threw it at their sister.

Unfortunately, Jose Aldo was in the crib at the time. The force of the throw caused 'Junior' to fall face-first into a lit barbecue. This left him with a visible scar on his face. Back in 2009, the MMA legend spoke about the accident in detail:

"They were playing around and threw me in there... It was hot. I was a little baby. They were little kids. There was another time when my little sister broke my head. I have all kinds of stories,” Aldo told talkSPORT.

Jose Aldo – A featherweight legend and current bantamweight elite

Jose Aldo is a former UFC featherweight champion

Jose Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history and is a bona fide combat sports legend.

Aldo has been pursuing the UFC bantamweight belt since moving down to the weight class in December 2019. He came up short in a 135-pound title matchup against Petr Yan at UFC 251 last July.

Aldo’s most recent fight was a dominant unanimous decision win over top-tier UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 this past weekend.

‘The King of Rio’ has his sights set on UFC bantamweight gold

Jose Aldo (left) at UFC 265

The UFC bantamweight title is currently held by Aljamain Sterling, who won it from Petr Yan after the Russian was disqualified for landing an illegal knee on 'Funk Master' at UFC 259. The pair are scheduled to face off in a championship rematch at UFC 267 on October 30.

The bantamweight division currently has multiple top-tier competitors, including T.J. Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen, Dominick Cruz and Rob Font, on the hunt for the coveted 135-pound UFC title.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Jose Aldo could potentially earn another shot at the UFC bantamweight title if he manages to secure another win or two. The Brazilian is currently on a two-fight winning streak having beaten Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his last two outings.

‘The King of Rio’ is taking no prisoners on his way to the bantamweight throne. Aldo’s next few fights will likely be crucial in determining whether he’s given another title shot in the UFC.

