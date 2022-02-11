Jose Aldo and Sergio Pettis back Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: Bad Blood

Jonathan Haggerty has received blessings from some top martial artists ahead of his co-main event showdown with Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood this Friday, February 11.

The Englishman meets the Petchyindee Academy star in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Earlier on Thursday, he posted a short video of himself during the event’s official weigh-in and faceoffs to his Instagram page.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion added a caption along with the video that read:

“Tomorrow is go time! Thank you everyone for your continued support. Tomorrow I go out there for war”

Bellator bantamweight world champion Sergio Pettis was quick to offer words of support to Jonathan Haggerty.

The star commented:

“#TeamHaggerty”

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo also backed the 24-year-old Englishman ahead of his return to the global stage.

The 35-year-old Brazilian dropped a few fire, trophy, and medal emojis on the post, signifying that he’s on Haggerty's side ahead of the clash.

Screenshot from Jonathan Haggerty's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, multiple-time Muay Thai world champion and fellow ONE Super Series star Liam Harrison echoed the two MMA stars' sentiments.

He had a short "good luck" message along with a comment about Jonathan Haggerty's jewelry:

“Pendant looks sick haha. Good luck mate.”

Haggerty will be looking to go two-in-a-row this Friday. He picked up a win over Taiki Naito in his last promotional appearance in December 2020.

That win served as some redemption for the Orpington resident after a two-match skid against flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The striking star is ready to exhibit his new skillset at ONE: Bad Blood. If he can bring the sort of form and power he's been showcasing on social media of late, a win looks all but guaranteed for ‘The General’.

Check out Haggerty try out an arcade boxing machine below:

What you need to know about Jonathan Haggerty’s opponent at ONE: Bad Blood

'The General's' opponent, Mongkolpetch, is the No.4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender and a former Lumpinee Stadium champion.

The Thai striker is currently enjoying a 4-0 win streak in the Singapore-based promotion. His game plan often centers around landing his signature crunching kicks, lead jabs, and hooks.

He took out No. 5-ranked Elias Mahmoudi in his last fight in the circle, utilizing this strategy.

The Englishman could be his toughest rival in the Circle to date. However, the Thai’s decorated resume and 116-win record mean he'll be ready to go toe-to-toe with ‘The General’.

Expect fireworks when these two Muay Thai world champions trade leather in ‘The Lion City’.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim