Jose Aldo on why weight cut to 135-pounds is easier than 145

Jose Aldo Jr. is set to face Petr Yan at UFC 251 for the vacant Bantamweight Championship

Jose Aldo revealed why his weight cut to 135 has been surprisingly easier than 145.

Jose Aldo is looking to find a new home in the UFC Bantamweight division. It was well-known that he often struggled with weight cuts at 145 pounds, even when he was the Featherweight Champion. This is the reason why many suggested that a move to Bantamweight would be insanity.

However, he did it successfully the first time and even old rival Conor McGregor praised him for his decision to try something out in a new division. His first outing was against fellow Brazilian Marlon Moraes - where he lost a decision that most people felt he won.

Since Henry Cejudo called him out for a title fight and he was booked to face him at UFC 250, Dana White said that they couldn't take away his opportunity, which is why he's now set to face Petr Yan at UFC 251 on Fight Island.

Speaking to ESPN (H/T MMA Junkie), Jose Aldo spoke about how his weight cut to 135 pounds is easier than it was to 145 pounds:

“I’m happy to be a part of this, and the cut for 135 has actually been a lot easier than it was at 145. We adapted everything for me to move down in weight so my nutrition and everything else, and I really feel like I rejuvenated my body. It gave me a lot of energy, so I’m keeping my weight down more than I was before, and so that cut down to 135, I’m still feeling a lot better after that cut.”

Will Jose Aldo get the co-main event slot at UFC 251?

With Gilbert Burns testing positive for COVID-19, the Welterweight Championship main event of UFC 251 is expected to be off (pending any last-minute replacements). This would mean that Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan will serve as the co-main event of the PPV. Having two title fights is always a big bonus.

It's going to be interesting to see how Jose Aldo matches up against Petr Yan. The UFC has been criticized for giving Jose Aldo a title shot after coming off two losses - similar to Yoel Romero this past March when he faced and lost to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248.