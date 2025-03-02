  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Full video highlights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:25 GMT
Jose Valenzuela (left) and Gary Antuanne Russell (right) locked horns on March 1 [Image courtesy: @premierboxing on X]
Jose Valenzuela (left) and Gary Antuanne Russell (right) locked horns on March 1 [Image courtesy: @premierboxing on X]

A fight between Jose Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell took place on March 1 for the WBA super lightweight belt. The event took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ad

'El Rayo' entered the bout with a two-fight win streak that included a victory over Isaac Cruz. Russell, on the other hand, was coming off his first professional defeat in his last fight against Alberto Puello.

Both fighters threw a high volume of strikes in the early rounds of the fight but it was mostly Russell who was finding success with his attacks.

In the second-half of the 12-round contest, Russell started to land heavy blows on his opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
Ad

Russell outclassed Valenzuela for the majority of the fight and took home a dominant decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 119-109, 119-109 and 120-108 for the 28-year-old.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी