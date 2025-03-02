Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Full video highlights

A fight between Jose Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell took place on March 1 for the WBA super lightweight belt. The event took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ad

'El Rayo' entered the bout with a two-fight win streak that included a victory over Isaac Cruz. Russell, on the other hand, was coming off his first professional defeat in his last fight against Alberto Puello.

Both fighters threw a high volume of strikes in the early rounds of the fight but it was mostly Russell who was finding success with his attacks.

In the second-half of the 12-round contest, Russell started to land heavy blows on his opponent.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Russell outclassed Valenzuela for the majority of the fight and took home a dominant decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 119-109, 119-109 and 120-108 for the 28-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.