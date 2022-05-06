"It's something personal" - Joseph Lasiri wants Jonathan Haggerty rematch after ONE 157 title shot

At ONE 157, Joseph Lasiri will be looking to take the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title from Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. The Italian fighter has had his eyes on ONE gold for years and now this is his chance.

Lasiri wants to first beat Prajanchai and then take on Jonathan Haggerty for his next bout. He wants the Haggerty fight so much that he is willing to change weight classes to get the opportunity.

Here's what 'The Hurricane' said during an interview with Tim Wheaton for Kickin' It:

"The opponent I'd like to fight is Jonathan Haggerty. Even if in a higher [weight] category... It's something personal... It's something inside me, I want to fight Haggerty. Something happened before that [first] fight [which] makes me think a lot about my career. I don't care about the weight, I don't care about nothing, just that get in the ring one more time against him."

Lasiri and Jonathan Haggerty first fought in 2019 with the British Muay Thai fighter taking the victory via decision. Haggerty will also be competing at ONE157 in the Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. On the cusp of a title shot, Lasiri still wants that rematch.

On May 20, Joseph Lasiri will fight for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai at ONE 157.

Joseph Lasiri prefers the smaller gloves

Joseph Lasiri has fought all around the world, mostly with larger gloves. He currently competes in ONE Championship's Muay Thai discipline, which uses smaller four-ounce gloves.

In his most recent fight with these gloves, he scored a very impressive first-round knockout over Asahi Shinagawa. Lasiri explained that he now prefers the smaller four-ounce gloves for Muay Thai:

"When I signed with ONE Championship with the small gloves, especially mentally, it was hard to be the best fighter with the small gloves. But I think now, with confidence, in the small gloves, I think I can show more 'me' with the small gloves."

His opponent Prajanchai is a hugely skilled fighter with over 300 career victories and has held titles in ONE Championship, Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, and elsewhere.

ONE 157 will be broadcast live on May 20 with Lasiri vs. Prajanchai as the co-main event.

