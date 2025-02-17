Joseph Parker lays bare his struggle with depression after title win and sharing mental health problems with Tyson Fury: "We were both in a bad place"

Joseph Parker went through a lot over the course of his professional boxing career as he recently opened up about his battles with depression following his heavyweight title win. Parker also discussed his relationship with Tyson Fury, claiming that the former champion could relate to Fury because they shared similar struggles.

Parker recently opened up about how he dealt with depression after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. by majority decision for the unclaimed WBO heavyweight title in 2016 in an interview with Mail Sport. He said:

''I couldn’t really understand my feelings at the time. Now I can look back and say it, I was depressed. I didn’t know what was next. I was lost. I had fights locked in but I wasn’t taking them seriously. I was partying and searching for that high again. I wasn’t enjoying boxing; there was no smile. Maybe on the outside but inside I was miserable. There was no fulfilment. You’re just there to be there. You’re in the gym but you’re not really putting the work in. I was going through the motions and not appreciating it or enjoying it.''

Parker also talked about Fury, whom he met after defeating the Brit's cousin Hughie Fury via majority decision in his second title defense at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

''I’ve had my fair share of unforgettable nights with Tyson...We have spoken about our mental health. It was very similar what we went through. We were both in a bad place. The only difference is he stopped boxing and it was all over the media, whereas I kept boxing and kept it quiet.'' [H/t: Daily Mail]

Joesph Parker previews the Daniel Dubois clash

Joesph Parker will look to capture the IBF title from Daniel Dubois when they meet inside a squared circle on Feb. 22 in Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing ahead of the matchup, Parker expressed his confidence in defeating Dubois and becoming a two-time champion, saying:

''I’ve been waiting for this opportunity, waiting for this chance and been waiting for a big fight. So this is my time to go out there and show everyone what I’ve been doing while I’ve been waiting for a fight, and it’s my chance to be two-time world champion. So I’m taking it with both hands. I’m very excited for this opportunity and I know that Daniel Dubois’ going to come ready but I am as well.'' [H/t: Bad Left Hook]

Check out Joesph Parker's comments below:

