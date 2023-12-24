Joseph Parker thanks Tyson Fury for "massive help" after Riyadh upset triumph over Deontay Wilder

Joseph Parker has thanked Tyson Fury for his help following his upset victory over Deontay Wilder.

Parker took on the former WBC heavyweight champion in a highly anticipated matchup last night. Wilder was a massive -800 favorite going into the fight. However, the 31-year-old had a better performance on the night and managed to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

'The Gypsy King' has fought Wilder three times. The first fight ended in a split draw, while Fury secured victories via stoppages on the other two occasions.

With Fury being the only man to beat Wilder up until last night, his insights have seemingly helped Parker, who said:

"Tyson Fury thanks for all your help, appreciate it a lot. Massive help. We moved over to England, Tyson gave us his time, sparring...it all came to plan."

Catch Joseph Parker's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Deontay Wilder reacts to retirement rumors following his loss to Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder has clarified the air surrounding retirement rumors after losing to Joseph Parker at the Day of Reckoning pay-per-view event.

While Wilder was billed to take on Anthony Joshua following a potential victory over Parker, his loss has resulted in many people speculating that this might be it for the former WBC heavyweight champion. Despite winning just one fight in his last four outings inside the squared circle, 'The Bronze Bomber' seems to be motivated to come back stronger.

Shortly after his loss to Parker, Wilder took to Instagram and had this to say in a video:

“We came out short tonight. You know what, I don’t know what happened to be honest. My timing was off and I didn’t throw my punches, I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes you get like that. But you live to see another fight. You live to see another moment.”

He added:

“I’m still full of happiness, still full of joy, still full of smile. Sorry if I let anyone down but we will be back though! That’s the thing about it, you know.”

Catch Deontay Wilder's post-fight comments below: