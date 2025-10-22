  • home icon
  Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 22, 2025 03:32 GMT
Joseph Parker (left) takes on Fabio Wardley (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joseph Parker (left) takes on Fabio Wardley (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Joseph Parker is set to defend his WBO interim heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley, with hopes of challenging undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk next year. The 'All or Nothing' event, scheduled for Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England, will feature a 12-round matchup between Parker and Wardley as the main event.

In the co-main event, Ezra Taylor will face Steed Woodall in a light heavyweight bout.

What time is the Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley fight?

The Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley boxing event is scheduled to start at 11:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time) / 8:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) for local American viewers.

Both fighters are expected to make their ringwalk at 5:30 P.M. EST / 2:30 P.M. PT. Boxing fans from the United Kingdom can tune in at 5:00 P.M. BST.

How to watch the Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley fight?

Combat sports fans can enjoy the boxing event on DAZN with an annual pass of £119.99. They can also choose the monthly package, which is priced at £24.99.

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: Fight card

Main event: Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley (WBO & WBA interim heavyweight titles)

Co-main event: Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall (light heavyweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum (cruiserweight)

Danny Quartermaine vs. Royston Barney-Smith (junior lightweight)

Mitchell Smith vs. Arnie Dawson (super-featherweight)

