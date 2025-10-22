  • home icon
  Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley purses and payouts: How much have the boxers on the card previously made?

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley purses and payouts: How much have the boxers on the card previously made?

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 22, 2025 06:52 GMT
Joseph Parker (left) locks horn with Fabio Wardley (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joseph Parker (left) locks horn with Fabio Wardley (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley are set to put their respective WBO and WBA interim titles on the line in a 12-round heavyweight contest in the main event of the 'All or Nothing' boxing event. It will be held on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The co-main event will feature a light heavyweight matchup between Ezra Taylor and Steed Woodall.

Parker (36-3) is on a six-fight win streak, the most recent being a second-round knockout win over Martin Bakole on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 earlier this year at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kiwi reportedly earned a fight purse of $2.1m. He is expected to receive a paycheck of $3 million against Wardley. Notably, Parker secured his biggest purse when he lost to Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout in 2018, earning about $10.4 million.

As for Wardley, he holds an undefeated professional record of 19 wins and one draw. He recently knocked out Justis Huni in the tenth round in front of his home audience earlier this year, earning $1.5m, as reported by Sporty Salaries. Prior to this, the Brit received $300,000 for the David Adeleye fight in 2023 and $500,000 for facing Frazer Clarke in a rematch last year.

Taylor (12-0), who has yet to suffer defeat inside the boxing ring, secured a unanimous decision win over Troy Jones earlier this year. Sporty Salaries stated that 'The Cannon' received a purse of $66k. Meanwhile, Woodall (20-3-1) suffered a second-round knockout loss to Callum Simpson earlier this year before bouncing back with a win over Marcelo Bzowski last month. He took home a paycheck of $100k following his defeat against Simpson.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
