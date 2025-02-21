Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: Live round-by-round updates

Joseph Parker is set to face Martin Bakole at the boxing event dubbed 'The Last Crescendo.' The event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Parker was originally scheduled to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in the co-main event. However, Dubois was forced to pull out of the fight due to illness, and Congo's Bakole stepped up to face Parker on short notice.

Although the title is not on the line anymore, the fight marks an intriguing clash of elite heavyweight contenders as Bakole, who is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Jared Anderson, is on a 10-fight win streak.

Stay tuned for Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole round-by-round updates.

