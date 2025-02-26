Josh Padley quits electrician job to pursue boxing full-time after potentially earning $500K as Shakur Stevenson’s last-minute replacement

Josh Padley fought a career-defining fight this past Saturday against Shakur Stevenson. As he revealed, the payday from the bout helped him gain the financial freedom to quit his job and focus full-time on boxing.

Ad

Padley worked as an electrician; however, he always wanted to pursue boxing as a full-time career. Destiny favored him as Stevenson was originally scheduled to fight Floyd Schofield Jr. on ‘The Last Crescendo’ card. That said, Schofield Jr. withdrew from the bout, leaving the New Jersey-born fighter without an opponent.

‘Paddy’ replaced Schofield Jr., on just four days' notice, and delivered an amazing performance, much to the surprise of fans. He went toe-to-toe with Stevenson until the eighth round but ultimately succumbed to a body shot in the ninth. It's reported that he received $500K for the bout.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interaction on The Ariel Helwani Show, Padley expressed gratitude for the big payday and emphasized that he had always wanted to focus on boxing. The 29-year-old stated that the money he earned from the fight now gives him the freedom to quit his job and fully commit to the sport.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“That's the position that it's now put me in. I'm very fortunate for that. Obviously, this is what I've craved for the last 6 years. Trying to be a pro and working at the same time being a pro and everything has been a bit of an uphill battle. And now, I'm in fortunate for in position where I can put the working on hold just fully concentrate on boxing which is absolutely over the moon."

Ad

Furthermore, Helwani asked whether he had signed with any major promotion. Padley dismissed the speculation and stated that they were in talks, promising to reveal the news in the near future. He asserted:

“No sign as of yet, we’re in talks promoters which all will be revealed soon.”

Check out Josh Padley’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Padley vows to return stronger with proper preparation

Speaking on Sky Sports, Josh Padley expressed gratitude towards Turki Alalshikh and expressed his desire to make a strong comeback with a full fight camp. He stated:

"Luckily I am in a position now where I can probably pack that in and fully dedicate my life to boxing. I'm grateful for that, thank you to Turki for giving me that opportunity, we'll be back. There's more of that to come. That was four days' notice. Eight-week camp and I know I'll be better."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.