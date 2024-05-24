Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 purses: How much are the boxers making in the rematch? Estimated payouts reported

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are set to face each other in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. In their previous meeting, Taylor defeated Catterall via split decision after a 12-round contest in Scotland in February 2022.

Taylor is among the most well-known Scottish boxers today. He held the undisputed super lightweight titles from May 2021 to May 2022. He notably became the second Scotsman and the second British national to become an undisputed champion. Meanwhile, Catterall was undefeated before the Taylor loss and has an impressive 28-1 record.

Given the hype both pugilists bring to the squared circle, it's no surprise that they are set to make some serious dough for their rematch. According to Sporty Salaries, there is a guaranteed $1.2 million purse share between the two men. Taylor will reportedly make $750,000 for the fight, with extra pay-per-view money if the sales exceed 500k buys. He's reportedly set to earn $1.8 million in total.

On the other hand, Catterall is reportedly looking to earn a guaranteed $500k, with his overall earnings rising to $1.5 million with potential PPV points added on. However, it must be noted that these figures could be speculative in nature and are subject to change.

In their first fight back in February 2022, they made roughly the same amount. According to DraftKings Network, Taylor reportedly took home $1.5 million, while Caterall got $500k for his efforts.

Coach Joe McNally expects Josh Taylor to put on "vintage performance" against Jack Catterall

Coach Joe McNally, who has trained Josh Taylor for his upcoming rematch, expects his star pupil to beat Jack Catterall via a statement victory. During a recent pre-fight press conference, McNally opened up about Taylor's skills and expressed his belief in 'The Tartan Tornado' to get the job done.

During the media scrum, the boxing coach detailed how he expected a "vintage performance" from Taylor and predicted a strong victory for his student while hoping for no controversies. He said:

"I'm expecting a magnificent contest, a vintage Taylor performance. A great victory. I just hope and pray that there is no controversy. The fight isn't stopped and started and the referee can handle the occasion. You know, he's not underqualified for it."

