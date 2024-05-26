Josh Taylor wants trilogy after controversial decision loss in rematch but gives props to Jack Catterall

Jack Catterall avenged his loss against Josh Taylor in a closely contested rematch on May 25. While Taylor gracefully accepts the defeat, he is looking forward to a trilogy fight to settle the competitive rivalry.

Taylor defeated Catterall via split decision in February 2022 to retain the light welterweight titles. However, many felt that Catterall deserved the judges' nod. The rematch was nearly two years in the making. Although there was no title on the line, both men gave their best and Catterall displayed superior boxing and effective counterpunching to snatch a unanimous decision victory (117-111 X 2, 116-113).

Speaking in the post-fight interview, Taylor shared his thoughts on the fight and demanded a trilogy to end the competitive rivalry:

"It was a great fight. Fair play to Jack [Catterall]. He boxed a better fight tonight. It was a better fight than the first fight. It was great. But listen, I thought I just nicked the fight to be fair, I thought I just nicked it! It was a close fight but given the controversy in the fight, I think that played a role into the judges' hands. But I think I just nicked the fight to be honest. But listen, fair play to Jack. He won the fight and listen, let's do a third one. Why not? It was a good fight!"

The loss against Catterall was the second straight defeat of Taylor's professional boxing career. In June 2023, the Scottish boxer surrendered the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles to Teofimo Lopez via unanimous decision.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum also strongly disagreed with the result of Taylor vs. Catterall 2 when he hijacked Catterall's post-fight interview to share his thoughts on the scorecards. However, audience reactions to Arum's comments suggested that most of the fans agreed with the outcome.

