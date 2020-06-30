Josh Thompson suggests a new way for Mike Perry to make money

Mike Perry could make more money through his corner according to former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thompson.

Josh Thompson was speaking out on his podcast Weighing In.

Mike Perry was given a new idea on how to make more money by Josh Thompson.

Mike Perry had one of the best all-time post-fight interviews with Jon Anik as he addressed his haters on an entertaining night at UFC Vegas 4. Mike Perry didn't hold back his thoughts as his three-minute rant included everything from taxes to fighter pay issues.

Mike Perry was up against a submission expert in Mickey Gall but after overcoming a slow start, he would go on to win a unanimous decision. While Perry had a differing view on the issue of fighter pay, his rant was more about how the govt. take a substantial amount of his money through taxes.

Mike Perry was in huge controversy before the fight due to his decision of going into the cage with his untrained girlfriend acting as his corner. While love prevailed in the end, Perry did acknowledge the need for a coach to "learn stuff'.

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thompson had some interesting remarks about how Perry could potentially earn some more money.

"Mike Perry if you're listening to this since you are allowed three corners, my suggestion is if you continue to do what you're doing, find a sponsor. A sponsor who wants to be in your corner. If you're just gonna have random people in your corner, why not find some rich person who would love to be in the corner of a UFC fight. Make your money that way. Find somebody that is a fan, whatever it is, online. If your gonna have your girlfriend in there, you might as well have one or two more people in there who will pay you five or ten grand than f***ing Reebok will and make more money. You said tonight you have some tax problems or whatever it is and you're tired of people taking your money and not caring about you."- Josh Thompson's advice to Mike Perry on how to make some more money

Thompson was speaking out on his podcast Weighing In alongside John McCarthy as they discussed anything relevant in the world of MMA. Fighters can appoint anyone as their cornerman and commissions mostly heed to their wishes, according to Big John.

If Perry continues to do what he did with his girlfriend with the cornerman situation than Josh's advice seems like an astute piece of business for the "Platinum".