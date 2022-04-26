"You’re a bloody legend" - Josh Tonna announces his retirement on Instagram, fans offer salute to his career

After 52 fights, Josh Tonna is calling it a career.

The Australian striker took to Instagram to share his decision to walk away from his fighting career. He also thanked everyone for all the adventures he has been on throughout the years.

‘Timebomb’ last competed in the circle in March 2021, where he absorbed a second-round knockout loss to promotional newcomer Zhang Peiman. It turned out to be the final match of his career, having now made the decision to retire.

Josh Tonna wrote:

“And here’s my last walkout, decision, and photo as a Nak Muay. I feel this needed to be seperate from my last post but after 52 fights I’m officially retiring. I have had an amazing experience that money could never buy. Fighting itself, but the lifestyle, travel, meeting amazing athletes I could never imagine a little punk kid could achieve... Thank you to everyone who took time out of their lives to help guide me and lead me to this point. I’m forever grateful.”

Fans took to the comments section to share their appreciation and thanks for the career that the 33-year-old has built over the years.

Fellow ONE Championship fighter Danial Williams thanked Tonna for his contribution to the sport in Australia. Williams said:

“Hats off to ya Tonna. You put our weight division on the map in Oz and you were genuinely one of the good guys in and out of the ring. Respect and enjoy the next chapter with family. Let me know if you're ever in Perth brother 🙏💯”

Another fan has been following Josh Tonna’s career and congratulated him on the next chapter of his life. The fan said:

“Congrats champ. Was so awesome to see you constantly level-up over the years. Always thought you've been a great ambassador for combat sports!”

Fans are also praising Tonna’s decision to walk away on his terms. One fan said:

“You’re a bloody legend @timebombtonna 🙌 all the best mate. And good on you for recognising you’ve had enough. Respect. 🙏🏼❤️💚”

Josh Tonna looking to spend more time with his family

Josh Tonna started training in martial arts when he was 18 years old and competed across the globe in Australia, England, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Throughout the years, he claimed the ISKA K-1 World Championship and the WMC Intercontinental Muay Thai Championship before finding his way to the ONE Super Series.

After all his career accomplishments in martial arts, he now wants to focus on spending more time with his family.

While he appreciates everything the sport has given him - including his wife and two kids - he believes that it’s the right time to leave the sport as a fighter. However, he is hopeful to find a different role to play for martial arts in the future.

