“This isn’t going to be an easy fight” - Joshua Pacio expects tough battle against Jarred Brooks

American Jarred Brooks will be looking to dethrone the Filipino strawweight king Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 this December. The reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion 'The Passion' recognizes that fighting 'The Monkey God' is no easy task.

The Filipino-born fighter won his ONE Strawweight World Title and has successfully defended it in three bouts. The US-born Brooks has gone a perfect 3-0 since debuting in ONE Championship. Along the way, 'The Monkey God' defeated top-ranked fighters and a teammate of Pacio.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Passion' outlined how much of a unique challenge his fight against Brooks will be. The 26-year-old explained:

“Jarred earned his spot at the top. He beat a lot of big names, all the guys in the top five. All I can say is that he’s a very dangerous opponent and this isn’t going to be an easy fight by any means. He’s no walk in the park.”

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio will have a hometown advantage as ONE 164, on December 3, has been booked at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. This battle for the strawweight crown was booked for earlier this year but was postponed due to an injury.

Jarred Brooks expects easy battle against Joshua Pacio

'The Monkey God' Brooks has been blazing through the strawweight division in dominant fashion. Notably, he defeated Pacio's training partner Lito Adiwang in his debut fight with an arm-triangle choke.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks expects this ONE Strawweight World Championship fight to be easier than that. The US-born athlete explained:

“I see [the fight with Pacio going] like Lito Adiwang, just maybe a little bit easier. Lito is more explosive, but I’d say Joshua is a little bit more technical savvy and has more patience, so we’ll see how that fight goes. But I think it would be similar. I’d choke him out in the first or second round."

The 29-year-old wrestler is already lining up his contenders for his first defenses should he win the crown. Brooks continued:

“After that, I can go against people like Gustavo Balart, he looked pretty good today, and so did ‘Mini T’ [Danial Williams]. I can’t deny them what they want, but I’d like to go up to flyweight and fight Adriano Moraes.”

But first, he needs to defeat 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio to earn the ONE Strawweight World Championship, which has been booked for ONE 164 on December 3.

