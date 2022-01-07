Joshua Pacio found a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic

Joshua Pacio, like most of us, had a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic induced global lockdowns, causing most establishments, including gyms, to close to the public and movement from city to city in the Philippines became highly restrictive.

As a result, Pacio found a new hobby to keep himself active. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE strawweight champion revealed a shared hobby among some of the fighters at Team Lakay. 'The Passion' said:

“In the height of the pandemic, there wasn’t really anything fun we could do. So I decided to get a bike and start riding. It turned out to be a very good decision. They were also urging me to get one, particularly Edward Kelly [Pacio's teammate], and he’s pretty good at convincing people.”

Pacio has also developed a liking for 'enduro biking' thanks to his teammate, fellow ONE strawweight Lito Adiwang. Enduro biking is a type of biking wherein one climbs a summit and races to the bottom in a time-trial style. He said:

“I also started to get hooked on Enduro biking with Lito Adiwang. It’s a rush. You can feel your adrenaline in downhill biking, it’s a different feeling entirely. While we’re entirely focused especially when we have upcoming matches, outside of it, downhill biking is what we do to take our minds off of it. It’s a different feeling, really I can’t explain. It’s a mix of nervousness and the adrenaline rush, it’s almost like fighting. It’s really fun.”

Despite the rush Pacio gets from this hobby, he is well aware of the dangers that come with it, like crashing and getting injured. He added:

“Of course there’s that factor [the danger factor], so I just have to be really careful, knowing that it’s not my career. I’m a mixed martial artist, and it’s sad if I don’t get injured while competing in it but get hurt in doing something else. So I do it with extra caution.”

Joshua Pacio has no shortage of challengers in the ONE strawweight division

Joshua Pacio sits atop the ladder in the ONE strawweight division. 'The Passion' became the champion in 2019 following his win over Yosuke Saruta and has defended his belt thrice since. There are multiple contenders who have a legitimate case to challenge for his title next.

Undefeated African fighter Bokang Masunyane is currently ranked No. 1. He may claim his right to challenge for the title in the near future.

Meanwhile, the battle between No. 3-ranked Jarred Brooks and No. 4-ranked Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave on January 28 could have world title implications as well.

Whoever it may be, Joshua Pacio seems ready to face anyone that steps into the ONE Circle with him in 2022.

Edited by C. Naik