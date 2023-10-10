Joshua Pacio not satisfied with close win over Mansur Malachiev: “I need to work harder”

Filipino strawweight fighter Joshua Pacio churned out a narrow victory over Russian Mansur Malachiev last week. While happy with the bounce-back win, he believes he could have done better.

‘The Passion’ was a unanimous decision winner over 31-year-old Malchiev in their three-round strawweight clash, part of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 27-year-old Joshua Pacio was put through the wringer by the Dagestani wrestler with his celebrated grappling game. But the former was able to fight his way through it, with his superb striking skills and shored-up ground arsenal, which weighed a lot in him coming up with the victory.

In the interview session following ONE Fight Night 15, Joshua Pacio shared that despite the win, his performance still left much to be desired and it is back to the drawing board for him as he aims to have a better showing in his next fights.

The La Trinidad, Benguet native said:

“I’m not impressed with my performance right now. I need to go to the gym again and work harder, you know. I was not relaxed, I was concentrated on throwing the power shots because I saw the damage. And I was like eager to throw power shots. So it really got in my head, to finish him. But that’s not how it was supposed to happen. I should have been more relaxed, throw my combinations more confidently.”

Check out the interview below:

The victory at ONE Fight Night 15 was a rebound for Joshua Pacio after losing the ONE strawweight MMA world title back in December to American Jarred Brooks by unanimous decision.

His latest fight was the first he had as a member of Lions Nation MMA after he decided to leave his longtime camp of Team Lakay earlier this year in his desire to expand his horizon and further grow as a fighter. At his new team, he is with former Lakay stalwarts and ONE champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon,

Meanwhile, Mansur Malachiev slumped to his first defeat in 12 professional matches. In his debut outing in ONE in June last year, he submitted Filipino Jeremy Miado in the opening round by D’Arce choke.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.