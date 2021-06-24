'Journeyman Nate almost knocked you out' - Gilbert Burns hits Leon Edwards with a scathing reply in Twitter battle

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns has hit back at Leon Edwards with a scathing reply in their ongoing Twitter battle.

Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards are currently ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the UFC welterweight rankings. The 170-pound contenders got into a verbal back and forth on social media, taking shots at each other by pointing out the flaws in their recent performances. Fans can check out Burns and Edwards’ tweets embedded below:

You got knocked out with a jab 😂 #nochinburns https://t.co/xa1XTI3Tel — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

Journeyman Nate almost knocked your ass out! 🤫🤫 When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU 😴😴 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 23, 2021

Leon Edwards’ tweet read as follows:

“You got knocked out with a jab. #nochinburns”

Needless to say, Gilbert Burns aka ‘Durinho’ fired back at Edwards, writing:

“Journeyman Nate almost knocked you’re a** out! When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU”

Leon Edwards took to Twitter to assert that Gilbert Burns got knocked out by a jab and insinuated that Burns had no chin.

Not one to be outdone, Gilbert Burns responded to Leon Edwards on Twitter and pointed out that 'Rocky' almost got knocked out by Nate Diaz in their recent fight. Burns added that if his hands touch Edwards, the Briton will wake up in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards continue their quest to capture UFC gold

Usman vs. Burns at UFC 258 (left); Diaz vs. Edwards at UFC 263 (right)

Gilbert Burns has wreaked havoc in the UFC welterweight division since moving up from lightweight in 2019. Burns earned a shot at the UFC welterweight title and faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 (February 13, 2021). This title matchup was Burns' most recent fight and turned out to be a somewhat bittersweet experience for 'Durinho' and his fans worldwide.

Despite having Usman hurt on the feet in round one, Burns was gradually out-struck and ended up losing the fight via TKO in round three. Among the most significant talking points of this matchup was Burns' brilliant performance in the initial stages of the fight and his falling victim to Usman's jab towards the end of the fight.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards' most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 (June 12, 2021). Although Edwards out-worked Diaz for the better part of their fight, Diaz managed to wobble him and almost knock him out in the fifth and final round.

Presently, the consensus in the MMA community is that Colby Covington is likely to get the next shot at the UFC welterweight title currently held by Kamaru Usman. On the other hand, Gilbert Burns is scheduled to face Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021). For Leon Edwards, his next fight and comeback date are yet to be determined.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh