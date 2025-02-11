JRE guest grateful for Joe Rogan's "MAGA state media" as he accuses U.S. govt. of stealing taxpayer dollars: "Zelenskyy just said he’s missing $100B"

Joe Rogan recently accused the American government of manipulating sensitive social issues to distract the populace while they misappropriate taxpayer funds. The host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) was also thanked for giving his guest a platform on "MAGA state media" to speak her mind about these issues.

In a recent episode of his podcast with comedian Bridget Phetasy (JRE #2270), Rogan sounded off on politicians using social issues like abortion, transgender rights, and war as "beach balls" to divert the taxpayers' attention away while "billions" were siphoned away. He said:

"All these different things are just f**king beach balls, and they toss them around every now and again. In the meantime, they’re just siphoning billions of dollars. [Volodymyr] Zelensky just said he’s missing $100 billion out of the $177 billion that we supposedly sent there [Ukraine]."

Phetasy agreed with Rogan's point and thanked her fellow comedian for sharing the podcast platform with her, saying:

"I'm grateful that you had me on MAGA state media... thank you for allowing me... because I see it all the time... It's hilarious to me how much money goes to funding, like, 'Sponsored by Pfizer', you know? The f**king audacity to accuse you, just as people you like on your podcast, to suddenly be state media."

Joe Rogan on the public response to United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's assassination

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the public response to United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson getting assassinated by Luigi Mangione in New York City. The podcaster pondered upon the lack of outrage from the general public and noted how the killing didn't have an emotional effect on people.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Brian Simpson (#2266), Rogan shared his two cents on Thompson getting gunned down and said:

"People weren’t mad, they weren’t outraged. It didn’t seem like a regular assassination. It was like an assassination where he deserved it, right? It didn’t seem like as bad a thing. Even though people said, ‘That was horrible,’ it didn’t seem as bad."

Catch Rogan's comments below (58:34):

