Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Full card video highlights

Boxing fans in Phoenix, Arizona were treated to a night of exciting action as Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez locked horns in a bid to claim the WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles. Here's a full card video highlights recap of the thrilling championship clash.

Leonardo Rubalcava secures victory over Anthony Flenoy in six-round battle

In a spirited six-round bout, debutant Leonardo Rubalcava demonstrated dominance over Anthony Flenoy. Round 4 saw Rubalcava unleashing powerful combinations, countered by Flenoy's resilient left hooks.

Maintaining momentum in Round 5, Rubalcava controlled exchanges despite Flenoy's spirited retaliation. By Round 6, Rubalcava's reach advantage proved decisive as he consistently landed effective jabs. The judges rendered a unanimous decision in favor of Rubalcava, scoring the bout 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Fabian Rojo earns second-round TKO win over Daniel Gonzalez

Phoenix's Fabian Rojo extended his perfect professional record to 9-0 with a spectacular second-round TKO victory over Daniel Gonzalez on Saturday night. Rojo wasted no time showcasing his power, dropping Gonzalez with a heavy strike early in the first round.

Though Gonzalez recovered quickly, Rojo continued to press the action, landing multiple power shots throughout the opening frame. The second round proved even more decisive. Rojo unleashed another powerful combination that sent Gonzalez to the canvas twice. The referee stepped in to stop the fight before the round's conclusion, handing Rojo a dominant TKO win.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Gabriel Muratalla dominates Carlos Fontes in an eight-round showdown

In a bantamweight matchup, Gabriel Muratalla showcased his prowess with a commanding performance against Carlos Fontes.

Muratalla, undefeated with a record of 11-0, utilized his speed and precision to dictate the pace from the outset. Despite Fontes' resilience and sporadic aggression, Muratalla's consistent output and sharp combinations dominated the majority of rounds pushing his winning record to 12.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Muratalla picks up in offense in the fifth round:

Yamileth Mercado retained her WBC super bantamweight title with a ten-round decision victory over Ramla Ali on Saturday night. Mercado, known for her aggressive style, threw more punches and outworked the more precise Ali. Scores were 98-92, 98-93, and 97-93 for Mercado.

Mercado improved to 24-3 with the win, while Ali fell to 9-2. This victory sets the stage for a potential unification bout with champions Ellie Scotney (IBF/WBO) or Erika Cruz (WBA).

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Arturo Cardenas triumphs by majority decision

Arturo Cardenas of Mexico secured a hard-fought majority decision victory over Danny Barrios. The judges scored the bout 95-95, 97-93, and 96-94 in favor of Cardenas, who showcased superior skill and strategic prowess throughout the contest.

Despite Barrios' aggressive approach and spirited exchanges in the later rounds, Cardenas's precise combinations and defensive acumen proved decisive. The thrilling encounter marked Cardenas's successful defense of the WBC (Continental Americas) super-bantamweight title, solidifying his undefeated record at 14-0-1, while Barrios suffered his first professional defeat, dropping to 15-1.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Cardenas showed some impressive offense towards the end of the seventh round:

Cardenas landed a precise left hook at his opponent:

Sunny Edwards earns split decision win despite gruesome cut

Former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards bounced back from a stoppage loss with a technical decision victory over Adrian Curiel. The fight was stopped in the ninth round due to a horrific cut on Edwards' eye caused by a headbutt. Despite the injury, Edwards secured a win on the scorecards (90-82, 88-84, 87-85).

This victory comes after Edwards lost his IBF title to Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez in December via ninth-round stoppage.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Edwards suffered a cut after a headbutt from his opponent:

The fight saw a doctor's stoppage after the eighth round:

Despite the cut, the Brit secured a decision win:

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez pulled off a stunning upset, knocking out veteran champion Juan Francisco Estrada in the seventh round to claim the WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez overcame an early knockdown himself to finish Estrada with a powerful left hook to the body. This victory makes Rodriguez the youngest boxing world champion currently active.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Check out both Estrada and Rodriguez make their way into the squared circle:

'Bam' started off with some impressive offenses in the opening round:

The challenger dropped the champion in the fourth round:

'Bam' got dropped in the sixth round:

Rodriguez won the WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles with the KO win over Estrada:

