Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez will go down later tonight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with the WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on the line.

Estrada (44-3) is a true veteran of the sport. Starting his pro career in 2008, 'El Gallo' has achieved champion status at both flyweight and super flyweight.

He is currently on an eight-fight win streak and most recently scored a majority decision win against Roman Gonzalez.

His opponent, undefeated Rodriguez (19-0) has effortlessly switched between flyweight and super flyweight divisions during his career, achieving champion status at both weights.

'Bam' has five title fight wins on his record, registering his latest in a ninth-round retirement win against Sunny Edwards in December. According to Box Rec, the 24-year-old currently holds the IBF and WBO flyweight titles.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the challenger is a -575 favorite for the matchup, with Estrada a +400 underdog.

Watch Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez face off below:

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Round 1

Both fighters seem to be gauging their respective ranges. Estrada's jabs are keeping his opponent outside of range. 'Bam' is trying to punch his way into his opponent's range.

A left body shot lands for Estrada. 'Bam' unloads multiple punches on his opponent. A right hook by 'Bam' seems to have dazed his opponent. Rodriguez's footwork is presenting problems for Estrada. A check left hook snaps 'Bam's' head back. Rodriguez lands an inside shot to close out the round.

Round 2

'Bam' is making his opponent's punches fall short to connect with counters. Estrada goes to the body and 'Bam' goes up top with two shots.

Rodriguez is consistently countering his opponent. 'Bam' is forcing his opponent to fight on the back foot, with his insurmountable pressure. A uppercut sneaks in for 'Bam'.

Triple jabs land for Rodriguez. 'El Gallo' is finding it hard to mount an offensive, but manages to sneaks in a right hand. 'Bam' looks to be too quick for Estrada. A swelling appears under the right eye of Estrada.

Round 3

Estrada is finding it hard to land clean on his very quick opponent. 'Bam' is employing an effective counter-punching tactic. A right hook to the temple dazes Rodriguez. Estrada is hurt but is trying to survive the round.

'El Gallo' is trying to punch his way out of danger. A crushing body shot lands for 'Bam'. Rodriguez is effortlessly making his opponent miss also while peppering Estrada from the outside.

Round 4

'Bam' is clearly ahead at the start of the fourth round. Estrada complains of a low blow and the referee pauses the fight. As the contest restarts, 'Bam' closes the distance, only for 'El Gallo' to land two lightning-fast left hooks.

An uppercut lands for Estrada. A short left hand lands for Rodriguez.

Wow!!! An uppercut followed by a left hand drops Estrada. The champion recovers but 'Bam' drops him again, but this time it's ruled a slip. Estrada is saved by the bell.

Round 5

Rodriguez is right on top of his opponent as Round 5 starts. 'Bam' smells a knockout and is on the offensive. Estrada is landing shots, but the pop in his punches seems to have diminished.

Another left hand dazes the champion. A huge uppercut stuns Estrada. Another barrage connects for Rodriguez. Estrada is trying to push himself back into the fight.

'Bam' unloads a multi-punch combo to close the round strong. A great round for him.

Round 6

Estrada surprises the crowd dropping 'Bam' with a right straight to the body. Rodriguez recovers and the fight continues. Estrada is still in the fight.

Both fighters trade in the ring with Rodriguez landing the cleaner shots. 'Bam's' jabs are money, landing almost at will. A body shot by 'Bam', and Estrada fires back with a right hook.

'Bam' unloads multiple punches on Estrada close to the ropes. A hard body shot lands for Estrada.

Estrada might have stolen the round with the knockdown.

Round 7

A body shot by 'Bam' elicits a reaction out of Estrada. Rodriguez is still the more accurate puncher, but Estrada is still readily trading with the younger fighter without panicking.

'El Gallo' seems to have completely recovered from the knockdowns. He seems fresher compared to the earlier rounds. An uppercut followed by a left hook lands for 'Bam'.

'Bam' fires away at his opponent near the ropes. During a heated exchange, 'Bam' evades one of Estrada's punches and drops the champion with a powerful left body shot. Estrada fails to survive the count.

'Bam' Rodriguez is the victor.

Official Decision: Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez def. Juan Francisco Estrada via KO (Round 7).

Watch the knockout below:

