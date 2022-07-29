"That was in the past. This is the future, this is the present" - Julianna Pena convinced that Amanda Nunes' era of glory is behind her, looks forward to "Pena Power era"

Julianna Pena shocked the world when she submitted Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke at UFC 269. She handed Nunes her first loss in over seven years en-route to taking the belt that Nunes held for over five years.

Entering their rematch at UFC 277, Pena couldn't be more confident. While Nunes has a better resume and is widely considered the greatest female UFC fighter of all-time, Pena has a head-to-head win. While speaking with TSN, Pena reiterated that confidence, stating:

"I think that Amanda has had an amazing past and that she had an amazing era. I think that she did so much for women's MMA. I absolutely respect her for the list of accolades that she has obtained. I do think that that was her time, and I do think that now it's my time. It's the 'Pena Power' era. That was in the past and this is the future — this is the present — and I'm trying to come takeover. The torch has been passed, I snuffed out that flame, and now it's time to move forward in what I have to do."

Pena has remained confident throughout the build-up to UFC 277, even implying that Nunes was scared of her after watching The Ultimate Fighter, which both women appeared on as coaches.

History may be on Pena's side, something that The MMA Hour producer Conner Burks made note of.

Conner Burks @connerburks



Julianna Peña is currently +235 Newly crowned UFC Champions are 11-2 in *immediate* rematches with the fighter they took the belt fromJulianna Peña is currently +235 Newly crowned UFC Champions are 11-2 in *immediate* rematches with the fighter they took the belt fromJulianna Peña is currently +235 👀

The full interview, including Pena's comments, can be heard hear.

Will Julianna Pena shock the world once again?

Julianna Pena enters her matchup with Amanda Nunes full of confidence for legitimate reasons, as Pena is coming off a victory against the former double-champ. However, Nunes is equally as confident that she will regain her double-champ status.

Coming off a loss for the first time since 2014, Nunes left American Top Team to reunite with her former coach, Roger Krahl. Krahl feels that Nunes will be the most motivated that she has been in years. Nunes reiterated these claims, saying that the loss reignited her passion for the sport.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/07/ufc-27… Amanda Nunes says Julianna Peña loss reignited passion for fighting: 'I was without a challenge for so long' #UFC277 Amanda Nunes says Julianna Peña loss reignited passion for fighting: 'I was without a challenge for so long' #UFC277 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/07/ufc-27…

For Julianna Pena to repeat her efforts from UFC 269, it will likely take an even better performance, as a motivated Nunes is a very dangerous opponent. As confident as Pena may be, Nunes has never lost consecutive fights, and as the greatest women's fighter of all-time, she has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to a single bad performance.

Regardless of the result at UFC 277, this has the makings of a great rivalry — something that the women's division should benefit from.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far