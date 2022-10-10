Julianna Pena next fight: Who is the former UFC champion likely to face next?

After losing her UFC bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena is keen to avenge the loss as soon as possible. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' lost via unanimous decision at UFC 277 earlier this year.

It was a rematch after Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes in the second round of their contest at UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier. However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is looking forward to a trilogy bout against the Brazilian MMA legend.

While posting on Instagram, Julianna Pena stated this about who she wants to face next in the UFC:

"Everyone keeps asking me what’s next... I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next! A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does..."

Julianna Pena said that she was "outsmarted" by Amanda Nunes in the second bout. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is seemingly confident that she'd beat 'The Lioness' in the triolgy fight.

Neither woman currently has a fight booked in the UFC. However, a triolgy between Pena and Nunes doesn't seem entirely impossible. Even though Pena got dominated in the second fight, the laurels from her first outing against Nunes might just carry her to a trilogy sometime in 2023.

Has Julianna Pena lost via stoppage since joining the UFC?

Yes. Surprisingly, Amanda Nunes is the only woman to not beat Julianna Pena via stoppage in the UFC. Pena has lost three times in the organization, with her first two losses coming via submission.

Valentina Shevchenko was the first fighter to issue 'The Venezuelan Vixen' a loss in the UFC, submitting Pena in the second round at UFC on FOX 23 via armbar. Germaine de Randamie was the next woman to defeat the former UFC champion, with Pena once again losing via submission, this time in the third round via guillotine choke.

As mentioned, Amanda Nunes could only manage to avenge her loss against Julianna Pena via unanimous decision at UFC 277 earlier this year. Since officially joining the UFC in 2013 and making her full debut in 2015, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has amassed an organizational record of six wins and three losses while also winning the UFC women's bantamweight title. Two of these losses have come against the GOATs of women's MMA- Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes.

