Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. takes shots at Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight performance, 'The Problem Child' issues savage response

Boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. recently called out Jake Paul for his performance against Mike Tyson last November. His remarks prompted a response from 'The Problem Child', who issued a bold prediction in his upcoming fight against Chavez Sr.'s son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision win over a 58-year-old Tyson. His next, against Chavez Jr. on June 28, looks to be a step-up from his previous contests.
In their recently held press conference, the 62-year-old Chavez Sr. defended his son and exploded on Paul for his supposed lackluster performance against 'Iron Mike'.
He said this via a translator:
"Jake Paul is young and strong, but he's never faced a fighter like my son. With all due respect, fighting Mike Tyson, I would've given him a better fight. He didn't throw one punch all fight. At least one round, and he would've got knocked out. This time, it's different. This time, he's gonna get f***** up."
Paul responded:
"I promise you that this fight will end in the same way it always does. I'm gonna turn you into another meme with your head in your hands and another disappointment in your son."
Check out the press conference highlight below:
Jake Paul confirms potential Gervonta Davis fight in November
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn once claimed that Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in the future. Recently, 'The Problem Child' confirmed said claims and asserted that he is working on a potential fight with the WBA lightweight champion in November.
Speaking to reporters, he had this to say:
"We're working on it behind the scenes to make that happen and, obviously, that's a fight where the fans are going to win and it's going to be the biggest event of the year. We're working on it, but there would be an exhibition most likely."
Check out Jake Paul's comments below: