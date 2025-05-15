  • home icon
  Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. takes shots at Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight performance, 'The Problem Child' issues savage response

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. takes shots at Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight performance, 'The Problem Child' issues savage response

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 15, 2025 05:00 GMT
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. (right) and Jake Paul (left) trade shots at each other in the press conference.
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. (right) and Jake Paul (left) trade shots at each other in the press conference. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. recently called out Jake Paul for his performance against Mike Tyson last November. His remarks prompted a response from 'The Problem Child', who issued a bold prediction in his upcoming fight against Chavez Sr.'s son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision win over a 58-year-old Tyson. His next, against Chavez Jr. on June 28, looks to be a step-up from his previous contests.

In their recently held press conference, the 62-year-old Chavez Sr. defended his son and exploded on Paul for his supposed lackluster performance against 'Iron Mike'.

He said this via a translator:

"Jake Paul is young and strong, but he's never faced a fighter like my son. With all due respect, fighting Mike Tyson, I would've given him a better fight. He didn't throw one punch all fight. At least one round, and he would've got knocked out. This time, it's different. This time, he's gonna get f***** up."
Paul responded:

"I promise you that this fight will end in the same way it always does. I'm gonna turn you into another meme with your head in your hands and another disappointment in your son."

Check out the press conference highlight below:

Jake Paul confirms potential Gervonta Davis fight in November

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn once claimed that Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in the future. Recently, 'The Problem Child' confirmed said claims and asserted that he is working on a potential fight with the WBA lightweight champion in November.

Speaking to reporters, he had this to say:

"We're working on it behind the scenes to make that happen and, obviously, that's a fight where the fans are going to win and it's going to be the biggest event of the year. We're working on it, but there would be an exhibition most likely."
Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
