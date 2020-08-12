Junior dos Santos on when he expects to fight for the Heavyweight Championship again and facing Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior dos Santos is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. While he's currently on a two-fight losing skid, the Brazilian is looking to bounce back at UFC 252 as he faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

What both men share in recent times is a brutal TKO/KO defeat to Francis Ngannou, who is next in line for a title shot following the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy conclusion.

Appearing on the Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Junior dos Santos spoke about facing his teammate Jairzinho Rozenstruik:

“Actually, you know he is training here but not for long. I believe he’s been here for his last two fights. I’ve never trained with him so that is all good for now. I haven’t even seen Jairzinho and we train at the same gym. Actually I saw him once and said hi but not much other than that. He is number six, and I’m number five and this fight makes sense right now. I don’t really want to fight a teammate but it is the business. We are not against each other. We are professionals and we have to fight, so I think it will be a great fight.”

Junior dos Santos said that they're both strikers with knockout power - so he doesn't anticipate the fight going all three rounds. He believes it will be a "beautiful fight" and thinks that he has an advantage in terms of speed and footwork.

Junior dos Santos said that his ultimate goal is still to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion again and he believes that he will reach the pinnacle once more:

“Every fight is important to win especially this one, I want to go back to my winning streak. Just stay there for a long time and get the belt again and defend it. That is my main goal right now to become the champion again. I have everything it takes and I believe I will become the champion again, it is just a matter of time."

When will Junior dos Santos fight for the title again?

Junior dos Santos expects to fight for the title with just two wins or so. He said that the Miocic-Cormier trilogy "halted" the Heavyweight division. He joked around by stating that his trilogy with Cain Velasquez was better and called the two fights between Miocic and Cormier "kind of boring".

Will Junior dos Santos ever reclaim the UFC gold?