“Just admit to ducking” - KSI’s manager issues weight ultimatum for making Jake Paul fight a reality, elicits mixed reactions from fans

After years of circling each other, KSI and his management team have sent a final fight offer to Jake Paul.

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, tweeted on December 9 that should a Paul vs. KSI fight were to occur, both sides would 'have to compromise' and proposed a bout at 180 pounds. Taylor claimed that the agreed weight would provide a level playing field but noted that the fight would only take place if both KSI and Paul wanted it.

In concurrence with Taylor's tweet, Jake Paul has never weighed in at or below 180 pounds in any of his eight boxing fights.

Despite the weight negotiations, KSI and Paul have a shared opponent. Both influencers have faced and lost to Tommy Fury. Paul weighed in at 183.6 pounds against Fury, while KSI came in at 181.3 pounds.

Fans shared their opinion on X, with some agreeing with Taylor's proposal and others claiming that KSI's team has been 'ducking' Paul.

One fan commented:

"183 lbs catchweight like Tommy or just admit to ducking 🤣"

Similar fans continued to mock Taylor's offer, writing:

"With rehydration clause, knockout clause, rematch clause, circus clause"

"Why is he only willing to do Jake fights at 180 when he gives Tommy Fury 185? Jake deserves 185 too Jake is A side"

However, the British YouTuber's fans also rallied in with support, claiming that 180 pounds would be fair and that it was Paul who had been avoiding the matchup. Fans commented:

"177 makes sense but KSI is a warrior and goes up 10 pounds"

"Jake will duck"

"[Paul is] not going to fight KSI unless he has a weight advantage. Without rehydration we're never getting this fight it's just going to be an endless cycle of both claiming the other ducked"

Paul has not yet responded to Taylor's offer.

