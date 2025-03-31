  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Just how big a name he is” - Nico Carrillo says Sitthichai deserves more credit for beating Tawanchai

“Just how big a name he is” - Nico Carrillo says Sitthichai deserves more credit for beating Tawanchai

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:32 GMT
Nico Carrillo (M) in awe of Sitthichai
Nico Carrillo (M) in awe of Sitthichai's win over Tawanchai | Image by ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo believes his ONE Fight Night 30 opponent, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, deserves more recognition than he's getting. After all, 'Killer Kid' is the only fighter to beat Tawanchai PK Saenchai under Muay Thai rules in the home of martial arts.

Ad

'King of the North' had nothing but love and admiration for Sitthichai in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“Just how big a name he is. How successful he is. He’s the only one to beat Tawanchai [in Muay Thai]."
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tawanchai, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion, holds an 8-1 Muay Thai record in the world's largest martial arts organization. That lone blemish came at the hands of the battle-hardened Sitthichai back in 2021.

That said, Nico Carrillo is delighted to face one of the biggest names in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' in his debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division. The Scottish mauler will take on the no.4 ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video on April 4, live i US Primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

He told ONE:

"I’m just excited to go back into the deep end to show everyone how much I’m capable of."

Nico Carrillo praises Sitthichai's 'beautiful style'

Nico Carrillo is a physically imposing marauder who uses brute force to demolish those in his path. On the contrary, Sitthichai displays a more methodical and tactical approach to his attacks.

Ad
Ad

In an earlier interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo admitted he is mesmerized by the 33-year-old Thai veteran's fluid style.

“Sitthichai excites me just because his style would bring out the best in me,” he said. “He’s got a beautiful style. However, he has been beaten, so one man does it, another man can.”

ONE Fight Night 30 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी