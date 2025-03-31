“Just how big a name he is” - Nico Carrillo says Sitthichai deserves more credit for beating Tawanchai

Nico Carrillo believes his ONE Fight Night 30 opponent, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, deserves more recognition than he's getting. After all, 'Killer Kid' is the only fighter to beat Tawanchai PK Saenchai under Muay Thai rules in the home of martial arts.

'King of the North' had nothing but love and admiration for Sitthichai in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“Just how big a name he is. How successful he is. He’s the only one to beat Tawanchai [in Muay Thai]."

Tawanchai, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion, holds an 8-1 Muay Thai record in the world's largest martial arts organization. That lone blemish came at the hands of the battle-hardened Sitthichai back in 2021.

That said, Nico Carrillo is delighted to face one of the biggest names in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' in his debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division. The Scottish mauler will take on the no.4 ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video on April 4, live i US Primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He told ONE:

"I’m just excited to go back into the deep end to show everyone how much I’m capable of."

Nico Carrillo praises Sitthichai's 'beautiful style'

Nico Carrillo is a physically imposing marauder who uses brute force to demolish those in his path. On the contrary, Sitthichai displays a more methodical and tactical approach to his attacks.

In an earlier interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo admitted he is mesmerized by the 33-year-old Thai veteran's fluid style.

“Sitthichai excites me just because his style would bring out the best in me,” he said. “He’s got a beautiful style. However, he has been beaten, so one man does it, another man can.”

ONE Fight Night 30 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

