"Just f***ing genius" - Joe Rogan reacts to Floyd Mayweather's boxing match with Logan Paul

Joe Rogan has reacted to Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match with Logan Paul.

Chiming in with his views on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match, Joe Rogan had words of high praise for both fighters. The longtime UFC commentator and MMA personality took to his official Instagram account to post the following:

Joe Rogan’s Instagram post featured a photo from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. A statement attached to the post reads:

“About last night... first off I have to say I was really surprised at how much I was looking forward to this fight. Right before the bell rang for the opening around I was legitimately giddy with excitement. I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating. First of all @FloydMayweather is a f**king genius in more ways than one. He’s arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and in the twilight of his career he’s managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who really don’t have a chance to beat him. Just f**king genius.”

“He’s figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive. It’s really incredible. And the confidence that he has to have in his skills to fight a guy 20 years younger than him and 35 pounds heavier can’t be emphasized enough. Not a lot of all time greats in any sport would take that kind of chance. I think we should appreciate the f**k out of that guy while he’s still around.”

“And for @loganpaul, just going 8 hard rounds with a superb multi division world champion like Floyd is pretty f**king incredible. He survived and he even managed to land a few punches. Just the fact that he had the endurance to do the 8 rounds is really f**king impressive. When you’re in there with a master like Floyd he’s constantly pressuring you and he’s so efficient and composed that he never fades. Yeah it was a freak show, and yeah real world class boxing between champions is better, but I thought it was pretty f**king interesting. Kudos to both men, and congrats on making us watch.”

Both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul walked away as winners from their boxing match

Floyd Mayweather (left); Logan Paul (right)

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in their eight-round exhibition boxing match that headlined Sunday’s (June 6th, 2021) fight card at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Many in the boxing community expected Floyd Mayweather to knock Logan Paul out. Meanwhile, others claimed that the weight discrepancy would make it tough for Mayweather to KO Paul.

When the fight finally got underway under the bright lights, Mayweather clearly emerged as the more skilled pugilist of the duo.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul successfully employed a clinch-heavy strategy to neutralize Floyd Mayweather’s relentless pressure. Paul even managed to land a few impressive punches, including a one-two that notably snapped Mayweather’s head back.

No official winner was announced at the end, as Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul was an exhibition match. In a nutshell, both Mayweather and Paul walked away as winners from the fight, having earned millions of dollars.

