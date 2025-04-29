  • home icon
  "Just gotta readapt" - Tye Ruotolo raves about the evolution of leglocks in modern-day jiu-jitsu

“Just gotta readapt” - Tye Ruotolo raves about the evolution of leglocks in modern-day jiu-jitsu

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:02 GMT
Tye Ruotolo | Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo | Photo by ONE Championship

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo experienced firsthand how leglocks caused a sudden shift in the BJJ landscape. The 22-year-old phenom, along with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo, even rose to prominence after they established some of the best leglock defenses through their extensive tinkering behind the scenes.

Speaking in a ONE Championship interview, Ruotolo looked back on the evolution of leg attacks and shared how textbook techniques still stand the test of time in modern-day BJJ:

"It’s crazy as a community, something comes back in a style like the heel hooks did about seven years ago, and everyone goes crazy. Just gotta readapt. Kinda pivot. I think the straight ankle lock for a little while has been coming back. Everyone's been getting these straight ankles."
The Ruotolos indeed know how to perform and defend every leg lock there is, from heel hooks, estima locks, and kneebars, among others. But as the youngest IBJJF world champion pointed out, nothing beats the fundamentals, particularly the good old straight ankle footlock.

Tye Ruotolo will once again showcase his grappling mastery this coming Friday in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video. The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Dante Leon at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Tye Ruotolo says there's a massive gap in experience between him and Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo may be seven years younger than his challenger, but believes he's had way more mat time and figured in more gruelling battles over the years.

Along with his twin Kade, the Atos standouts are considered the 'youngest veterans' in the sport since they've been competing at the highest levels since their juvenile days.

The 185-pound submission grappling world champion told ONE:

“I just think I know more jiu-jitsu than him in the sense where I’ve had more rolls than he’s had. I’ve felt more than he’s felt."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live at U.S. Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Krishna Venki
