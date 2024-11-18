"Just like David vs Goliath" - Fans see the fun behind Rodtang and 'Reug Reug's' staredown at ONE 169 press conference

A friendly face-off was shared between newly crowned ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar Kane and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon during the post-event press conference of the ONE 169 card.

This laidback moment between the two combat sports superstars was shared by ONE Championship on Instagram recently, and they captioned it with:

"Battle of the expressions 😂💯 @rodtang_jimungnon @reugreug"

In the video, 'The Iron Man' was seen challenging 'Reug Reug' to a face-off. However, the Thai superstar couldn't handle the intensity from the eyes of the Senegalese powerhouse, as he first broke in character and laughed it off.

Both were victories from the event, with Rodtang reasserting his mastery over Jacob Smith and Kane handing Anatoly Malykhin his first-ever professional defeat in their world championship clash inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans felt the great vibes and energy from Rodtang and Kane during that face-off, and users @takhor7, @abdoughul, @nomadd_one, and @alex.edom sent their reactions through their comments:

"Just like David vs Goliath.. 😂"

"My two favorite fighters 😍😂"

"You are not supposedly to blink in a face off😝"

"Imagine the fight 😂😂"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Oumar Kane says that he was confident to get the victory against Anatoly Malykhin

Kane was considered an underdog against 'Sladkiy' before their world title match commenced. But, according to the 32-year-old wrestling machine, he never doubted his chances against the still-reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion.

The Black Panther Sports and Tripl3 MMA representative shared this during the post-event press conference with the media, as he stated:

"People who are saying that actually, they don't really know me. I trained six months really hard for this, and I knew that I was going to beat him."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

