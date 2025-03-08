"Just like Khabib and the boys" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili shares hot tub photo with Sean O'Malley and speaks on rematch six months after fight

Merab Dvalishvili wanted a rematch against Sean O'Malley after dethroning the American to capture the bantamweight throne at UFC 306. However, the UFC went on to book his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov.

While not completely sold on that idea, Dvalishvili still delivered a masterclass against the Dagestani at UFC 311, securing his first title defense via unanimous decision. Following that win, talks of a rematch against O'Malley have started to heat up again.

The 34-year-old recently shared a picture with O'Malley that hinted that the pair may have seemingly put their conflicts behind. Dvalishvili captioned the post:

"Having some fun in the jacuzzi w/ @sugasean."

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Several fans took to X to react to the post and wrote:

"Just like Khabib and the boys. Good times!"

"Wtf lol...I had to take a second look to make sure it wasn’t the fake 'Suga' Sean."

"Some will say it's AI."

"Getting really hard to tell what’s AI these days."

"Merab is on a different tier of greatness. Takes pride to hang with a fellow rival."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the picture of Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley together in a jacuzzi. [Screenshots courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X]

The pair also discussed a potential rematch, with O'Malley questioning Dvalishvili's off-camp weight. He also claimed that Dvalishvili's performance in his fight against Nurmagomedov was "impressive." The Georgian-American replied:

"When we gonna fight, I know you hit hard and you gonna change plan... I'm gonna use my striking [laughs]. You think I won't?"

Check out the X post of their interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White talks about a potential rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

UFC CEO Dana White has hinted at a bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Dvalishvili claimed the belt from O’Malley at UFC 306 in September by unanimous decision and defended it against Umar Nurmagomedov in January. He dominated the first fight against O'Malley with six takedowns, over 10 minutes of control time, and a 214-49 striking advantage.

White believes both fighters and fans want the rematch. Speaking at the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, he said:

"They want to fight each other. I think people want to see it.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (15:45):

