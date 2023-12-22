"Just a pure breed hater" - MMA fans blast 'Rampage' Jackson for accusing Jake Paul of "staging" knockouts

Quinton Jackson doesn't believe that Jake Paul can knock out his opponents and recently accused the 26-year-old of "staging" all of his KO wins. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also speculated that Paul may have offered his opponents extra money to convince them to throw the fight.

Paul made his professional boxing debut against AnEnsonGib in January 2020 and has racked up an impressive 8-1 record so far, which includes wins over MMA superstars like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. In his latest outing, the former Disney star dispatched Andre August via first-round KO.

Expand Tweet

Given that Jake Paul has secured five knockout victories in his eight professional outings, many have questioned the authenticity of the fights. Quinton Jackson recently iterated his doubts during the Calabasas Fight Companion watch-along episode for UFC 296. He said:

"Just be honest, I'm a fighter. All his knockouts look kind of set up. He's making a lot of money in there, right? What if he's telling these guys, 'I'll give you an extra $2 million if you just [get knocked out]."

After @HappyPunch posted a clip of the same, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan slammed Jackson for doubting Jake Paul and wrote:

"Just a purebreed hater."

Another fan wrote:

"Give Jake Paul his respect."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Jake Paul partners with USA Boxing for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jake Paul recently announced that he's teaming up with the USA Boxing team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old American will travel to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado and later to the Olympics with the team.

Paul will be covering all their developments, preparations, and movements on his social media channels to promote the team and boxing in general. To top it off, the former Disney star will also guide the athletes on growing their own brands.

In a recent Instagram post, Paul made the announcement and wrote:

"I'm honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in-ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it."

He continued:

"I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test... Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris."