“Just wanna thank god real quick" - Former MMA beauty and WWE star Valerie Loureda sets pulses racing with ‘mouth watering’ social media post

Retired MMA fighter and WWE sensation Valerie Loureda has left fans spellbound with her stunning photos. The charming Cuban beauty is a lifelong mixed martial artist. However, she loves the glamour, glitz, and spectacle of the pro wrestling world as well. This new career has given her plenty of opportunities to explore this side of her personality.

The 25-year-old recently took to her Instagram and posted stunning photos of her clad in a figure-hugging red dress. An inviting caption elevated the sensuousness of the post to a whole new level. Watch the stunning photos below, courtesy of Loureda’s personal Instagram account:

“my house is your house,” the caption to the post read.

Valerie Loureda went from a promising MMA star to a pro wrestling star in no time

Valerie Loureda is a talented young martial artist that made her MMA debut at 19 years of age and amassed a respectable 4-1 record as a newbie competing in Bellator MMA. She was the promotion’s homegrown talent set to take the MMA world by storm.

Training at the American Top Team under notable coaches’ guidance, Valerie Loureda seemed to be moving in the right direction. However, news emerged in mid-2022 that Loureda had signed a multi-year contract with WWE and had decided to retire from MMA.

"I'm an entertainer. I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I'm good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar," Loureda said about her decision to become a pro wrestler.

Valerie Loureda goes by the name Lola Vice as a wrestler. She made her WWE TV debut in January 2023.