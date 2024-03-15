"Just a wave of emotions that flew through my face" - Jarred Brooks admits it was a huge relief seeing Joshua Pacio doing fine

When Jarred Brooks lost his ONE strawweight MMA world title to Joshua Pacio during their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar via disqualification due to an unintentional spike on his head, he was more than worried about his opponent's condition.

Brooks didn't care about losing his world title because he was concerned about Pacio's well-being after that scary landing he suffered in the opening round of the battle inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

But when he got the great news that his Filipino in-circle rival was out of danger, 'The Monkey God' was more than happy about it, as he wanted no harm to him.

Jarred Brooks narrated this roller-coaster emotion during his latest interview with The MMA Superfan. The 31-year-old American said:

"It was a big big sigh of relief and happiness that ran through me, man. It was good and, you know, seeing his whole team and seeing Josh, it was just like I was not expecting to see him there and, you know, it was just a wave of emotions that flew through my face because I was just like, 'Bro, thank God.' Like I couldn't thank him enough just to make sure that he was good."

See the full interview below:

It was Brooks' first loss in an MMA match under ONE Championship's banner since his arrival in November 2021 because he won his first four fights en route to championship glory.

But previously, he was defeated by the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 and came up short of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Jarred Brooks doesn't mind losing the ONE strawweight MMA crown to Pacio

Brooks also kept the record straight about him losing the world title to Pacio, and he doesn't want to contest that result because he believes that being a world champion is not only defied by a championship belt.

Futhermore, he disclosed that he misjudged the possible outcome of Pacio's landing when he executed the slam. According to Brooks, he didn't anticipate that the Lions Nation MMA representative would be lighter than expected when he picked him up.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.