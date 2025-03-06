Justin Gaethje cracks a rib tickling joke about finally watching his fight against Max Holloway ahead of UFC 313 rematch with Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje recently confessed to rewatching his previous fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Gaethje also came clean on his hilarious method to save himself from the trauma of the loss he endured.

Only a couple of days are left before Gaethje's next fight against Rafael Fiziev. 'The Highlight' will lock horns against 'Ataman' in the co-main event of UFC 313 on 8 March. The encounter will mark his comeback after the crushing KO defeat he suffered against Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje didn't look his best in his previous in-octagon encounter. Despite his efforts, Holloway stayed visibly ahead of him in most of the fight. However, the last 10 seconds of the fight made things even worse as he accepted his rival's stand-and-trade offer and got knocked out cold in the final second.

During his appearance at the UFC 313 media day, Gaethje admitted that he had tuned into his previous fight to get himself ready for his upcoming encounter against Fiziev. However, he giggled while revealing what he did to avoid the footage of getting knocked out. Gaethje said:

"Well, to be fair, I did stop it with 10 seconds left."

Check out Gaethje's comments below (02:52):

Justin Gaethje intends to accept if Rafael Fiziev makes a stand-and-trade offer like Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje's acceptance of Max Holloway's stand-and-trade offer at UFC 300 subjected him to one of the most devastating defeats in his entire UFC career. Gaethje also lost his BMF title on account of this loss.

However, he has no intentions of changing his response towards such offers from his rivals, despite his previous KO loss at UFC 300. At the UFC 313 media day, Gaethje mentioned that he would show no hesitations in accepting a potential stand-and-trade offer from his upcoming rival, Fiziev. 'The Highlight' said:

"If you've ever seen me fight, you know I will accept that challenge every single time. When he [Holloway] pointed to the ground, I said yes and ran into the middle. So, absolutely [I would accept Fiziev's offer]."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments from 17:40 in the aforementioned video.

