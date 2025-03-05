Justin Gaethje sheds light on lessons learnt from brutal last-second KO loss against Max Holloway

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje last appeared in the octagon against Max Holloway at UFC 300 last year. Gaethje and the former featherweight champion exchanged crisp shots during the entirety of the fight.

With 10 seconds remaining in the fight, Holloway pointed to the mat as both started trading punches. 'The Highlight' got caught clean on the chin with the final punch of the fight, which put him to sleep at the final moments of Round 5.

Gaethje was scheduled to face Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8. Hooker had to pull out due to a broken hand injury and was replaced by Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje and Fiziev have locked horns in the past, with 'The Highlight' coming out on top. Speaking to TNT Sports, Gaethje highlighted the lessons he learned from the Holloway fight:

"I think this career is crazy, every single fight you go into you can’t retain information from the fight but after the fight when you look in the hindsight. I found success against Fiziev and Chandler by being passive. I used to be aggressive but then I concentrated on not getting hit. It backfired against Max Holloway who covers distance so well and is fast. To take a stance where you say I'm not gonna get hit is detrimental to the fighter I am."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Rafael Fiziev will change his mentality ahead of Justin Gaethje rematch

Rafael Fiziev stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Dan Hooker for the co main event of UFC 313 against Justin Gaethje. The Azerbaijan native fought Gaethje at UFC 286, losing the fight via decision.

The 31-year-old has since learnt from his mistakes and promised not to repeat them in the rematch. According to Fiziev, he got lost in the fans' excitement and disregarded his gameplan in the first fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said:

"Mistakes is I hear the arena. And every time when I do something or Justin does something, I hear arena and [I'm like], ‘Oh, f**k this game plan. I want to go forward, and I want people screaming more."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below (06:02):

