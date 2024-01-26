"Justin triggered your CTE symptoms" - Dustin Poirier's reaction to Joe Rogan warning about Benoit Saint-Denis has fans confused

Dustin Poirier's latest thoughts on his upcoming fight at UFC 299 has fans confused.

After the announcement of Poirier facing Benoit Saint-Denis in a five-round co-main event, Joe Rogan reacted to the matchup on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan called the matchup 'exciting,' saying Saint-Denis was has a 'furnace' inside him.

Seemingly reacting to Rogan claiming he would have to be 'ready to go' for the matchup, Poirier was quick to acknowledge the Instagram post.

Poirier responded to Rogan's thoughts, but fans were perplexed by the lightweight's comment. 'The Diamond' did not use any words to display his thoughts, but rather reacted to the post of the UFC commentator's remarks with an emoji.

Dustin Poirier's reaction to Joe Rogan commenting on his UFC 299 fight with Benoit Saint-Denis [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

While some fans claimed the response was a part of Poirier's 'underrated humor,' others attributed the comment to "CTE symptoms" from his recent knockout loss to Justin Gaethje.

Fan reacting to Dustin Poirier's comment to Joe Rogan's UFC 299 breakdown [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Though Poirier is the current betting underdog, loyal fans of the former interim lightweight champion have remained on his side despite Saint-Denis' recent success. Many supporting fan expressed excitement by predicting an impressive win for the American on March 9.

Other fans commented:

"Bro wants that French package"

"Make it a battle"

"From a Conor fan, thanks for the bag I'm gonna make when you destroy this trash can lol"

"Dustin has underrated humor I swear lolol"

"Joe is meat riding hard (please don't jump guillotine)"

View more fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's comment to Joe Rogan breaking down his matchup with Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's comment beneath a post of Joe Rogan's UFC 299 breakdown [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis preview

After finishing Matt Frevola with a devastating head kick at UFC 295, Benoit Saint-Denis is receiving a massive opportunity to enter the top five at lightweight with a matchup against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299.

Poirier has long existed in the top five at lightweight, though dropped his last fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 for the BMF belt. Now 35 years old, Poirier has yet to lose back-to-back fights in his career.

Expand Tweet

Saint-Denis improved to 13-1 with one no-contest with his last win, now extending his win streak to five since losing his short-notice UFC debut to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. With his lone career loss occurring at welterweight, Saint-Denis remains undefeated at lightweight in his career with all of his wins inside the distance.