Kade Ruotolo admits feeling ‘FOMO’ from sitting out historic ONE Fight Night 10

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo wanted to be part of ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States in May.

He admits that he felt he missed a lot from not being included in the card. But instead of dwelling too much on it, he channeled his feelings to better prepare himself for his upcoming fight.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post ahead of his return to action on Friday, June 9, at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Kade Ruotolo shared how he felt as the landmark U.S. show was played to a sold-out crowd in Colorado and after it.

The 20-year-old American champion said:

“Absolutely, man. I got a little bit of FOMO. Fear of missing out right there. So every time, and just last Worlds too. Every time I'm in a competition setting, just watching or coaching. I'm just getting antsy, like, man. I would be doing this or I'd be doing that. So it just inspires me and it gets me more ready for this day.”

Check out the interview below:

Kade Ruotolo was at circle-side at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to corner Atos Jiu-Jitsu teammates Tye Ruotolo (his twin brother) and Osamah Almarwai.

Now it is the turn of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion to do his thing at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11.

Kade Ruotolo will defend his world title against Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of the show, which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

It will be the second defense of the reigning champion of the title he won last October. In his first test as titleholder in December, he defeated Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision.

Targeting to dethrone Kade Ruotolo is veteran Tommy Langaker, 29, who is unbeaten in two fights to date in ONE Championship.

He is coming off an impressive submission victory, by way of a nasty heel hook, over former title contender Uali Kurzhev of Russia in February.

