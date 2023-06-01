Kade Ruotolo admittedly worried about Tommy Langaker’s ‘viking strength’

When it comes to skill and technical ability, Kade Ruotolo stands a cut above the competition. But in terms of strength, the 20-year-old reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion admits he may be at a disadvantage against his next opponent.

Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against dangerous Norwegian grappler and former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the Jiu-Jitsu times in a recent interview, Ruotolo said Langaker’s ‘Viking strength’ could be a factor in their matchup.

The submission grappling superstar said:

“That Viking strength! And strong and flexible is a tough combination to deal with – kind of like in my last match, with Matheus Gabriel. It makes it more difficult to get past that hip line and find windows for that submission.”

When it comes down to it, there isn’t much that can faze Ruotolo, who has been grappling since he was a young boy. Growing up with his twin brother Tye, who is also a ONE Championship athlete, the famed Ruotolo twins of Brazilian jiu-jitsu have built a reputation as two of the most innovative modern grapplers in the world today.

Under the tutelage of renowned Atos founder Andre Galvao, the Ruotolo twins have taken the grappling world by storm, and Kade Ruotolo now has the opportunity to further their dominance of the sport with a victory over Tommy Langaker.

