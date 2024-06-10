Kade Ruotolo already "looking forward" to continuing his brilliant run after incredible MMA debut at ONE 167

Kade Ruotolo is hell-bent on becoming a two-sport superstar in ONE Championship. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion came off an incredible MMA debut when he submitted Blake Cooper at ONE 167 this past weekend.

While he did show some pre-fight jitters, Ruotolo eventually showed his natural talent inside the Circle and submitted his fellow American star with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

With his MMA debut in the rearview mirror, Kade Ruotolo said he's ready for bigger challenges both in submission grappling and MMA.

He wrote on Instagram:

"MMA debut ✔️. First round finish tonight. I have the world's best corner/team I could possibly ask for. Couldn't have done it without them @erikpaulson @classicfightteam @galvaobjj @tyeruotolo. So blessed 🙏. Looking forward to my next grappling and MMA challenges 👊🔥"

Ruotolo is already considered one of the best BJJ artists of his generation, and his foray into MMA immediately boldened his mystique within the combat sports world.

Despite his submission grappling base, the 21-year-old showed his striking in the opening moments of his match against Cooper. It wasn't until later into the round when Ruotolo found the opening and secured Cooper's back that led to the clinical rear-naked choke.

Although he has set his eyes on another MMA match, Ruotolo has to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion against Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver.

The champion-versus-champion super fight goes down on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Kade Ruotolo tells Demetrious Johnson the reason why he decided to transition to MMA

Kade Ruotolo has always been adamant that a future in MMA is part of his career plan, and he told the legendary Demetrious Johnson why he decided to become a two-sport superstar.

In an interview with the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Ruotolo said his love for fighting was what led him to jump into MMA.

"I honestly think I fought so many times for free with my brother, I wanna get paid now! I love fighting, I'm a fighter. I love jiu-jitsu, but I just don't feel like it's a fight. It's a match, it's not a fight," said Ruotolo in an episode of Johnson's Mighty Cast.