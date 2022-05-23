"It's been unreal" - Kade Ruotolo in awe at first ONE Championship experience

Kade Ruotolo made his debut in ONE 157 and it was certainly a night to remember for him.

For one, he defeated a legendary figure in Shinya Aoki in a submission grappling contest. The 19-year-old also made history as the first winner via unanimous decision in the sport.

However, he admitted that the overall ONE Championship experience was something new for him. From the production to the energy of the live crowd, Kade Ruotolo said that it was definitely something that he would want to experience again soon.

During the post-fight interview, he said:

“It’s been unreal, to be honest with you. It’s been amazing. I’ve never been in a production like this big. The lights, the energy, and the atmosphere in the room was one of a kind. After experiencing that tonight, I just wish I was going again tomorrow.”

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom proved to the world that he was as good as he was hyped up to be. Through 10 minutes of non-stop action, Ruotolo threw everything he could at the Japanese megastar, but ultimately could not get the finish.

Nevertheless, the Ruotolo twins went 2-0 on the night, with Tye Ruotolo scoring a submission victory over Garry Tonon later in the event.

Kade Ruotolo looks back at insane highlight at ONE 157

Kade Ruotolo recorded a unanimous decision victory over Shinya Aoki as a result of the constant pressure he put on the Japanese legend.

At one point, Ruotolo performed an off-the-circle transition to Aoki’s back that had everyone’s jaws dropping to the floor. While he didn’t get the finish, he definitely made an impression because of his epic move. After the fight, Ruotolo said:

“That one is pretty dope, for sure. That one felt good. I remember I was in the position, I was thinking about like a jumping triangle, and then I looked to my right, the post was right there and I was like, there’s no cage, there’s a perfect post, I’m like, might as well just try and send it, you know, so I went and sent it."

Edited by Harvey Leonard