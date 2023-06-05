Kade Ruotolo invites fans to live the ‘pura vida’ lifestyle with him in Costa Rica

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is living the life right now.

Apart from being arguably one of the best grapplers in the world at such a young age, the 20-year-old also gets to adhere to the lifestyle he pleases outside of the circle.

Together with his brother Tye, Kade Ruotolo lives a carefree and chill coastal life in San Diego, California, mixing their love for jiu-jitsu with their passion for surfing.

Since joining ONE Championship, the twin prodigies have strutted their stuff in front of a global audience and have accumulated fame and riches beyond their wildest dreams. So much so, that the Ruotolos have been able to construct their dream gym in the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica.

With his second home about to open its doors to the public very soon, the Atos product invited his loyal fans to embrace the “pura vida” vibe and train with him in paradise.

Ruotolo shared in an interview with The Jiu-Jitsu Times:

“We’re excited for everyone tuning in [to the title defense] to hopefully meet us out at the gym in Costa Rica, surf, train, and enjoy that pura vida lifestyle out there – and come train with us when it’s up.”

“Pura vida” roughly translates to a simple life or a pure life, which Ruotolo is all about.

However, before he can get back to his way of life, the youngest ADCC world champion must first take care of business at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king must first defend his throne against gutsy challenger Tommy Langaker in the first of two world title fights this coming weekend at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Don’t miss this high-stakes grappling affair, along with the rest of the 10-fight card, which is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

