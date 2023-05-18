Kade Ruotolo says he’ll end Tommy Langaker’s win streak in ONE: “If anyone can do it, it’s going to be me” 

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is fixated on taking care of business against arguably his most dangerous opponent yet, in his next fight.

The 20-year-old jiu-jitsu phenom will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against talented grappler Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9.

The event is live and free to watch for fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Langaker has been on a tear in ONE Championship, winning his first two matches in the promotion and even netting a $50,000 bonus for his heel hook finish of Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo says he is confident he can beat Langaker and retain his title.

Ruotolo said:

“He’s going to be a tough person to take out. But I think if anyone can do it, it’s going to be me.”

Ruotolo and Langaker have been on a collision course since joining ONE Championship. Both men have had incredible runs inside the circle.

Whilst Ruotolo has appeared dominant in his time in ONE, Langaker has appeared equally as formidable, which should make their showdown a very intriguing matchup of styles.

