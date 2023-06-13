Kade Ruotolo says Lumpinee Stadium energy was ‘pretty nuts’ during ONE Fight Night 11

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is no stranger to competing on the biggest stages in the world. After all, the 20-year-old BJJ phenom is widely considered among the best, if not the best grapplers of the modern era.

He currently holds the 170 lbs belt in ONE Championship and after last week’s victory over former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11, Ruotolo has also remained unbeaten in the promotion so far.

However, Ruotolo was absolutely blown away by the fan support he received in Thailand. In fact, he did not even expect it at all.

In the official ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interviews, Ruotolo talked about competing at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 20-year-old American phenom said:

“It was crazy, man. There's definitely a bit more support in there. The energy was pretty nuts. I love the venue.”

Cheers reverberated throughout the stadium when the decision was read, and Ruotolo had beaten Langaker by unanimous decision after a grueling battle. Ruotolo is appreciative of all the support from Thai fans in attendance.

Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against challenger, former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9, and is available via replay to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Perhaps the next time he’s in the ONE Championship ring, Ruotolo will be making his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut.

