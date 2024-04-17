Kade Ruotolo says MMA transition is the next step to becoming 'one of the greatest' in martial arts

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States can't wait to step inside the Circle and throw down in his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut.

Already sitting atop the grappling world at the age of 21, Ruotolo is a decorated BJJ practitioner. But the itch to compete in MMA is far too great to pass up on. Ruotolo says it will further add to his legacy as a martial artist.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Ruotolo shared why he is making his MMA debut later this year.

The American BJJ phenom said:

"I love jiu-jitsu. I'll train it for the rest of my life. But I want to be known as one of the greatest martial arts practitioners. To do that, you gotta do jiu-jitsu, striking, obviously, and wrestling, judo. That's a true martial artist right there, someone that can do it all."

Kade Ruotolo will make his MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Kade Ruotolo on the decision to make transition to MMA: "I had a realization"

At 21 years of age, Kade Ruotolo is already one of the most highly decorated BJJ practitioners in the world today.

The reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo, says he craves even more greatness and wants to make history.

He had this to say about his MMA transition on the Jaxxon Podcast:

"At the beginning of this year, I had a realization of what I want to be known for. For me, that was the hardest thing figuring out this year. My whole life, it's been gi growing up and then no-gi the last four years, professionally."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

